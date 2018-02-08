23:21
EU already spent € 1,000,000 on combating torture projects in Kyrgyzstan

The European Union has already spent € 1,000,000 on projects to combat torture in Kyrgyzstan.

The European Union financed two projects in Kyrgyzstan aimed at countering torture, amounting to 1 million euros. At the beginning of the year, a new project was launched, the head of the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic, Charlotte Adriaen, said.

«The European Union attaches the paramount importance to counteracting violence and inhuman treatment. We have already financed two projects in Kyrgyzstan that helped, in particular, to coordinate the capacity of the National Center for Torture Prevention and the civil society in assistance to victims of violence,» she said.

The new project will cost the European Union €760,000.
