More than 10,500 people kept in prisons of Kyrgyzstan

More than 10,500 convicts are serving their sentences in the institutions of the criminal-executive system of Kyrgyzstan. Regional director of Penal Reform International in Central Asia Azamat Shambilov told today at a press conference with reference to the data of the International Centre for Prison Studies.

«Kyrgyzstan is a party to international conventions on the eradication of torture in closed institutions. This year the country will present a report on the work done in this direction to the UN Committee against Torture,» he said.

According to him, torture exists in many countries, especially in isolated places (not necessarily connected with the penal system) and which the society does not have access to.

«The high risks of torture arises in the first hours after imprisonment. Statistics show that most of the illegal actions are committed at the pre-trial stage — not less than 85 cases out of a hundred,» the expert said.