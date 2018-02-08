23:19
-8
USD 68.58
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.20
English

More than 10,500 people kept in prisons of Kyrgyzstan

More than 10,500 convicts are serving their sentences in the institutions of the criminal-executive system of Kyrgyzstan. Regional director of Penal Reform International in Central Asia Azamat Shambilov told today at a press conference with reference to the data of the International Centre for Prison Studies.

«Kyrgyzstan is a party to international conventions on the eradication of torture in closed institutions. This year the country will present a report on the work done in this direction to the UN Committee against Torture,» he said.

According to him, torture exists in many countries, especially in isolated places (not necessarily connected with the penal system) and which the society does not have access to.

«The high risks of torture arises in the first hours after imprisonment. Statistics show that most of the illegal actions are committed at the pre-trial stage — not less than 85 cases out of a hundred,» the expert said.
link:
views: 129
Print
Related
EU already spent € 1,000,000 on combating torture projects in Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan visits London prison
Policeman to be sued for torture in Internal Affairs Department for Chui region
Accused of torture policemen get 7 and 8 years in prison
National Center for Torture Prevention receives about 100 complains
Two policemen get prison term for torturing teenagers
Child abuser from Alamudun district sentenced to 20 years in prison
First in Central Asia Center for Torture Victims opened in Bishkek
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan