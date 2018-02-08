23:21
"Northern transit" drug route - result of corruption in security agencies

Today, the Security Council holds a meeting in the State Residence Ala-Archa 1. This is the first its meeting chaired by the new president of the country. Members of the Security Council are considering the issue «On actual measures to combat corruption in judicial, law enforcement and supervisory bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

«Northern transit» drug route is the result of corruption in the security agencies, the head of state believes.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the largest part of corruption proceeds is connected with the drug business.

«No one can deny the existence of an international drug route «Northern transit,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said. «We all know that drugs are being trafficked in large volumes, many people are involved in the drug business.»

The president reminded the security officials that in 2016 law enforcement bodies seized 166 kilograms of heroin in Kyrgyzstan, and in 2017 — only 101 kilograms.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed bewilderment at the poor work of law enforcement agencies in this direction and stressed that this is corruption in the ranks of law enforcers.
