Court rejects claim of Ata Meken party against former president Atambayev

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek did not uphold the claim of Ata Meken party and its leader Omurbek Tekebayev against the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

As the lawyer of the Socialists Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency, the conclusion of the expert linguists also stated that the word «sasyk» is not an insult, and is translated not as «stinky» but «dirty.»

According to the experts, representatives of Ata Meken party are themselves to blame for the fact that Almazbek Atambayev called them, but he did not mean the political organization.

«It is about a meeting of the party in late February, when the State Committee for National Security detained our leader Omurbek Tekebayev. One of the slogans was: «Hands off Ata Meken.» The former head of state supposedly decided at the time that it was about the fatherland as a whole, and not about a particular party, so he spoke so harshly. The Socialists should write rally slogans more specifically. As for the word «sasyk», it is not insulting, and in this context means «dirty», not «stinky». In addition, the defendant did not point, using this word, specifically at Ata Meken party,» Taalaigul Toktakunova told.

President Atambayev on March 6, 2017 handed state awards on the results of the Year of History and Culture. He addressed the audience with a speech, which contained such phrases as «stinky party», «supporting his elder brother-marauder...»

Ata Meken party believed that these words were addressed to the Socialists and Omurbek Tekebayev, and filed the lawsuit.