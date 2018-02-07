President urges not to politicize mineral resources development issue

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov urged not to politicize the issue of mineral resources development. He stated this at a meeting with the Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Ulanbek Ryskulov.

It was noted that participants of the meeting discussed the current situation in the industry and energy of the country and prospects for their development.

«The mining industry is one of the main budget-forming sectors of the country’s economy and provides the population with jobs. The funds coming from the industry are used to finance the social sector, the development of local communities,» the President stressed.

The politicization of issues related to the activities of mining companies is absolutely unacceptable. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President noted the importance of awareness-rising work among the population and transparency in conducting tenders and auctions for the right to use subsoil. He is sure that in such a way it is possible to avoid discontent. The head of state noted the importance of creating favorable conditions for investors and a clear monitoring of the fulfillment of their obligations.

«Only experts can say whether a mining company complies with the environmental safety standards or not. If it is proved that the activities of the mining company do not meet the requirements of legislation and are harmful to the environment, such projects should not be implemented in the country. The national wealth of Kyrgyzstan should be used in the interests of the country in compliance with all environmental standards,» concluded Sooronbai Jeenbekov.