22:40
-12
USD 68.44
EUR 84.98
RUB 1.20
English

Russia hopes to continue cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in hydropower industry

Russia hopes to continue cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in hydropower industry. The Director of the Third CIS Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia Alexander Sternik said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

In 2016, Kyrgyzstan denounced agreements with Russia on the joint construction of the Upper Naryn cascade of HPPs and Kambarata HPP 1 due to economic difficulties that the Russian side faced. The expenses of the Russian company for the preparation of construction amounted to about $ 37 million.

«Potential investors had difficulties due to circumstances that did not depend on them. The tasks of allocating land for the objects were not solved for too long, questions about the profitability of the projects remained. While this swing lasted, the favorable period ended,» said Alexander Sternik. «Financial and economic crisis has come in the world, exchange rates of many currencies have shrunk.»

According to him, even in such a situation, the Russians were ready to «borrow loans on tolerable terms.» «However, no convincing calculations on the cost of electricity sale, its volumes, exports and what is associated with it, primarily on transmission networks were submitted,» the representative of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

«Now the partners have met the interests of our contractor on the project Kambarata HPP 1. A solution is being sought to compensate for the costs of the Upper Naryn facilities, in which considerable funds have been invested,» said Alexander Sternik.

«I am confident that, having made the right conclusions, the sides will continue cooperation in a very promising ​​hydropower industry sphere,» he said.
link:
views: 164
Print
Related
President of Russia approves writing-off Kyrgyzstan’s debt of $240 million
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 gold medals at European Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sapar Isakov and Dmitry Medvedev discuss bilateral cooperation issues
Kyrgyzstan to use Russian taxes fiscalization experience
Extremists from Kyrgyzstan detained in Kurgan oblast of Russia
Sapar Isakov, Deputy PM of Russia discuss deliveries of fuel products
Agreement with Russia to increase capacity of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan
60 tons of cabbage from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from import in Russia
Office of State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan to open in Russia
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan