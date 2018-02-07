Director of Bishkek HPP guarantees that breakdown not to happen again

The Director of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, Andrey Voropayev, guarantees that the breakdown will not happen again. He said this the day before at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council.

The deputies asked about possibility of repetition of an extraordinary situation at the HPP.

Andrey Voropayev assured that the probability is minimal. «Modernization of HPP is fully completed. We will timely resolve such situations. I guarantee that such breakdown will not happen again,» said the HPP director.