Religious situation in Kyrgyzstan is stable

In general, the religious situation in the country is stable. Erlan Bakiyev, head of the Department for Theology and Methodological Support of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, said during a video conference «How to curb spread of radical ideology among the Muslims in CIS.»

According to him, the geopolitical situation in the Middle East has allowed to push the problem of Syria in the background. «The peak of our citizens’ departure was in 2014-2015. As of today, another problem is important — return of our citizens from there,» he said.

Another problem that he voiced, which contributes to the spread of extremism, is migration.

«Many of our migrants leave for Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries, where the process of radicalization is also underway,» he said.
