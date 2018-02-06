137 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 2 weeks, 5 people killed

At least 137 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan from January 19 to February 2. Such data was announced at an operational meeting under the leadership of the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov.

The ministry noted that this is 22 cases more than during the same period in 2017.

The Head of Fire Extinguishing and Prevention Department of the Main Civil Protection and Fire Safety Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Danyar Tairov told that from January 19 to February 2 five people died in fires. Six people received burns and other injuries.

At least 68 fires of the total number occurred in the residential sector.

He named the main causes of fires:

Violation of fire safety rules in the operation of furnaces (55 fires);

Violation of fire safety rules when handling electrical equipment (45);

Children’s tricks with fire (9);

Careless handling of fire (8);

Smoking in the premises (1).

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations ordered to strengthen the response of fire and rescue units in order to reduce material damage and avoid casualties in case of emergencies.

«Our actions should be aimed at prompt response in case of emergencies, the recent fires must be a lesson for the fire and rescue units,» Kubatbek Boronov said.