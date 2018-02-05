21:20
Two employees of Organized Crime Control Department accused of robbery

Two officers of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a member of the Criminal Investigation Department of Internal Affairs Department for Jalal-Abad region were placed in pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security on robbery charges. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The police officers are accused of robbing an owner of a container on Madina market. The attackers beat the owner of the apartment. Wife of the victim submitted a statement to the police department of Sverdlovsk district of Bishkek.
