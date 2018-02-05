21:20
ARVI and influenza situation in Kyrgyzstan stabilizes

The situation with the acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized, the press center of the Ministry of Health said.

According to its data, a gradual increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections has been observed since October 2017. Children under 14 accounted for more than 70 percent of all cases.

According to the last data, the incidence of ARVI decreased by 7.4 percent for the fifth week (from January 29 to February 4) compared to the previous week.

From October to February, the republic recorded 85 cases of influenza.

At present, health organizations in all regions of the republic continue prevention of influenza and ARVI.
