Foreigners offer over 17 million soms as bribe to Kyrgyz security officials

Officers of the State Committee for National Security detained four citizens of the CIS countries who offered a bribe of €100,000 and more than $ 138,000. Press center of the committee reported.

According to the security service, the foreign citizens, staying on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, were engaged in organizing the so-called false transit of tobacco products and other goods by drawing up fake documents.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case under Articles 210 (Evasion from payment of customs duties), 304 (Incitement to abuse of official position), 314 (Bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation continues.