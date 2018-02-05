21:21
-8
USD 68.47
EUR 85.54
RUB 1.22
English

Foreigners offer over 17 million soms as bribe to Kyrgyz security officials

Officers of the State Committee for National Security detained four citizens of the CIS countries who offered a bribe of €100,000 and more than $ 138,000. Press center of the committee reported.

According to the security service, the foreign citizens, staying on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, were engaged in organizing the so-called false transit of tobacco products and other goods by drawing up fake documents.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case under Articles 210 (Evasion from payment of customs duties), 304 (Incitement to abuse of official position), 314 (Bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation continues.
link:
views: 167
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s SCNS detects ecstasy supply chain from Europe
Protesters demand resignation of SCNS head at penal colony 47 in Bishkek
SCNS carries out inspection of Bishkek HPP failure
Number of investigators in SCNS increased
One more fact of preparation for mass riots detected in Kyrgyzstan
Civil activist Melis Aspekov detained
Committee for protection of Kanatbek Isaev formed
Journalist Kabay Karabekov summoned for questioning to SCNS
SCNS calls Omurbek Babanov's statement not true
SCNS intends to check video of Omurbek Babanov's speech in Osh
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan