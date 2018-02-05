FIFA World Cup Trophy brought to Kyrgyzstan

The most prestigious football trophy on the planet arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic in the framework of the tour, held before the World Cup 2018. The organizers noted that such tours have been held since 2006. Their goal is to eventually visit more than 200 FIFA member countries.

«I hope that today we will feel the coming World Cup,» World Champion Christian Karambe (France) said at the presentation of the trophy. «I’ve already been in Kyrgyzstan. You have talented football players. Perhaps, one day your country will win this trophy.»

Flight delivering FIFA World Cup Trophy was delayed due to fog, and its presentation was held not in Bishkek, but at Manas Airport.