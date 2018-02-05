Internews: Closure of media or bankruptcy ought not to be allowed

One should not allow the media to bear excessive material responsibility. The head of Internews office in Kyrgyzstan Elina Karakulova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the media community reacted very positively to the news about withdrawal of the material claims to 24.kg news agency by Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Related news Sooronbai Jeenbekov withdraws material claims to 24.kg news agency

«After a series of lawsuits from the authorities against the media in 2017, this step is a big sigh of relief. There are no such revenues from advertising and salaries in Kyrgyzstan’s media outlets that can cover multimillion claims. Editor offices must meet standards and provide reliable information. But we must not allow the media to bear excessive material responsibility, we must not allow their closure or bankruptcy, since it is the media that helps in the governance of the state. They connect the citizen and power, provide feedback, analysis, discussion, growth opportunity. Economic and social development of the country directly depends on the level of freedom of the press,» said Elina Karakulova.

Internews hopes that the material part of the lawsuits against journalists of Zanoza.kg and Kabay Karabekov will also be withdrawn and there will be no such huge multimillion claims to the media in the future.