Kyrgyzstan’s SCNS detects ecstasy supply chain from Europe

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan identified suppliers of psychotropic substances from Europe to the countries of Central Asia. Press service of the committee reported.

During the operational search activities, an organizer, coordinator of the drug chain and distributors in the territory of Kyrgyzstan were detained. A large batch of ecstasy was seized from illegal trafficking.

A criminal case was initiated under the Article Illegal Manufacture, Acquisition, Storage, Transportation, Transfer for Sale, as well as Illegal Production or Sale of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their Analogues of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is underway.
