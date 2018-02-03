20:01
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan

Snow avalanches are expected from February 3 through February 5 due to precipitations in the mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The avalanche hazard persists at 198-265 km of Bishkek-Osh road (Ala-Bel pass, Chychkan gorge), at the 45-90th and 145-150th km of Myrza-Ake-Kara-Kuldzha-Alaykuu road, at 74-78th km of Tamchy area.

The Emergency Situations Ministry strongly recommends the drivers planning to travel along the mountain roads of Kyrgyzstan to keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles and replace summer tires by winter ones.
