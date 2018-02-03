14 documents signed as result of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

At least 14 documents were signed in Almaty (Kazakhstan) following the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. They are aimed at deepening cooperation within the framework of the integration association.

The following documents have been signed:

1. An order on «digitization;»

2. Order on sugar;

3. Order on the progress of work on the establishment of aviation accidents investigation body;

4. Instruction on cancellation of the decision of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission dated September 26, 2017 No. 130;

5. Instruction on cancellation of the decision of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission dated November 14, 2017 No. 151;

6. Order on the macroeconomic situation in the states — members of the Eurasian Economic Union and proposals for ensuring sustainable economic development;

7. Regulation on the state of mutual trade between member states in 2017;

8. Agreement on the marking of goods by identification means in the Eurasian Economic Union.

9. Regulation on joint forecasts of the development of the agriculture industrial complex, the balance of supply and demand of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union for agricultural products, food, flax fiber, leather raw materials, cotton fiber and wool for 2017-2018;

10. Decision on approval of the provision on the development, financing and implementation of interstate programs and projects in the industrial sphere;

11. Order on issues related to the implementation of the Treaty on the provision of pensions for workers of the states — members of the Eurasian Economic Union;

12. Order on implementation of the decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council dated May 8, 2015, No. 13;

13. Order on nomination to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council a candidature of a member of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission;

14. Order on the time and place of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was held in a narrow and expanded format. Heads of governments of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan participated in it.