Two Kyrgyzstanis among leaders in World Wrestling Ranking

Two Kyrgyzstanis took the lead in the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Ranking. The United World Wrestling reported, which published the first in 2018 list of the world’s best athletes.

The ranking includes 10 weight categories with six leading wrestlers in each.

Kanybek Zholchubekov takes the first place in weight category of 60 kilograms and Rustam Teyishov is the sixth. Kaly Sulaimanov leads in the category of 63 kilograms, Urmat Amatov takes the fourth place. In weight category of 87 kilograms, Samat Shirdakov is at the fifth place.

In January, Zholchubekov and Sulaimanov won a large tournament in Iran.

One of the main starts of 2018 season, the Asian Championship, will be held from February 27 to March 4 in Bishkek.