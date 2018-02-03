Subsidizing of agricultural sector to increase in Kyrgyzstan

At least 950.3 million soms were spent in 2017 on subsidizing the agricultural sector and financing will increase this year. The Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev told at a press conference.

«Recently, we have paid special attention to the processing industry, issuing soft loans at 6 percent per annum for up to three years. The remaining agricultural producers — at 10 percent. In 2018, the Ministry of Finance budgeted more than 1 billion soms for these purposes,» he said.

In 2017, a program was launched to subsidize subjects involved in export operations. In 2017, they were financed for 64 million soms, this year 100 million soms were budgeted for it.