Kyrgyz-Tajik border has more than 70 unagreed sections

There are more than 70 unagreed sections on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Special Representative of the Government on Border Issues Kurbanbay Iskandarov told journalists after the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan.

According to him, in 2015, at the initiative of Tajikistan, the delimitation of the state border has been suspended. During this time, work had been carried out to specify the unagreed sections.

"The presidents of the two countries have instructed to speed up the process of delimitation. There are positive moments. It's too early to talk about them. The question is very scrupulous. We agreed to hold a number of working meetings and demarcate separate sections," explained Kurbanbay Iskandarov.

So far, 584 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border have been demarcated. Exactly these sections will be brought up for discussion by the commission.

"We want to finish the work by one agreement. There is an aspiration from the Tajik side. Previously, our positions diverge. More than 70 sections remain unagreed," said Kurbanbay Iskandarov.
