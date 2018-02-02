Meeting of EEU Prime Ministers in narrow format starts in Almaty

A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in a narrow format began in Almaty. The heads of government are going to discuss digitization and mutual trade in the union.

In the first half of the day, the Prime Ministers met on the sidelines of the forum «Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization.» Each of the heads of government told about the digitization process in his country, proposed ideas for implementing a common digital agenda within the union. The parties agreed that they would discuss this issue at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

«This year Russia presides in the Eurasian Union. And of course, the digital agenda will become an indispensable condition, the cross-cutting issue of our interaction. We will develop it everywhere. One who will offer a reliable, easy and transparent regulatory regime, will win the race, this is obvious. Digital processes really require cross-border regulation based on a soft platform, and not on the traditional one,» Dmitry Medvedev said during the forum.

The Prime Ministers will sign a number of documents following the results of the talks. In particular, the agreement on the marking of goods in EEU countries by identification means will be approved.