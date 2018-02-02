19:22
Director of Bishkek HPP suspended from work till end of investigation

Director of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant Omurkul uulu Nurlan will be suspended from work till the end of the investigation. Electric Stations JSC reported.

According to the company, today the General Director of the enterprise Uzak Kadyrbaev met with the employees of the Bishkek HPP and told them about it.

Criminal case under Article 316 (Negligence) of Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was initiated on the fact of Bishkek HPP breakdown. The investigation is conducted by the Prosecutor General’s Office.
