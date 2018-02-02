Diplomatic mission searches for relatives of Kyrgyzstani in coma in Korea

A Kyrgyzstani is in coma in South Korea. The staff of the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan is searching for his relatives and friends.

According to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Republic of Korea, only his last name, name and year of birth are known: Valery Kan, born on February 11, 1976.

He is in the National Medical Center in critical condition. Valery Kan was taken to the hospital unconscious yesterday. The diagnosis is pancreatitis.

Employees of the Embassy ask relatives, friends or acquaintances to call +8223790951 and +8223790952.

You can also inform the staff of 24.kg news agency on WhatsApp or Viber (0555) 312-024.