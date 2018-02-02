19:23
State debt of Kyrgyzstan exceeds $ 4.5 billion

The state debt of Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2017 amounted to $ 4,530 billion (311,846 billion soms). The Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the size of external borrowings is $ 4.81 billion (280,905 billion soms), and domestic — $ 449 million (30,941 billion soms).

«An agreement on a one-time writing off of a debt of $ 240 million was signed with the Russian Federation in 2017. It has already passed the ratification in the State Duma. We hope that in February the document will be signed by the Russian president, and then our debt will reduce,» the Finance Minister said.
