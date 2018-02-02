19:24
-10
USD 68.45
EUR 85.07
RUB 1.22
English

PM: Crypto currency to help with reduction of corruption in public procurement

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, is sure that the crypto currency will help to reduce the level of corruption in public procurement. He stated this today at the forum «Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization.»

According to the head of the government, Kyrgyzstan wants to apply the crypto-currency system in the system of public procurement. Sapar Isakov is sure that this does not cause any risks, but can help in the fight against corruption.

«We work with our EEU colleagues on crypto currencies. But I’m sure that they can be used in the state procurement system. In addition, our project Taza Koom will optimize public spending and increase the revenue side of the budget. Next year we want to become a digital government,» Sapar Isakov concluded.

The Chairman of the Russian government Dmitry Medvedev did not share the optimism about the crypto currencies. He urged his colleagues to be extremely attentive to this direction.

«Today we do not know whether these crypto currencies will be used in general or they will disappear. I ask my colleagues to be more attentive, speaking about their use in their states, because our markets and systems are interrelated. We must study the issue and develop a unified system,» suggested Dmitry Medvedev.
link:
views: 253
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan expects from ЕEU development of economy, creation of joint ventures
Medvedev: In 2018 we will engage in removal of barriers in EEU common market
Kyrgyzstan to use Russian taxes fiscalization experience
Prime Minister suggests EEU countries to use Kyrgyz data protection system
PM heads for Almaty to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting
EEU Prime Ministers to discuss mutual trade in Almaty
Kyrgyzstan’s PM ready to bear responsibility for Bishkek HPP breakdown
Government voices names of guilty of Bishkek HPP breakdown
Prime Minister promises heating in Bishkek apartments by 4.00 pm
Sapar Isakov apologizes to residents for situation in Bishkek
Popular
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed
Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun
Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails