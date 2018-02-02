PM: Crypto currency to help with reduction of corruption in public procurement

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, is sure that the crypto currency will help to reduce the level of corruption in public procurement. He stated this today at the forum «Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization.»

According to the head of the government, Kyrgyzstan wants to apply the crypto-currency system in the system of public procurement. Sapar Isakov is sure that this does not cause any risks, but can help in the fight against corruption.

«We work with our EEU colleagues on crypto currencies. But I’m sure that they can be used in the state procurement system. In addition, our project Taza Koom will optimize public spending and increase the revenue side of the budget. Next year we want to become a digital government,» Sapar Isakov concluded.

The Chairman of the Russian government Dmitry Medvedev did not share the optimism about the crypto currencies. He urged his colleagues to be extremely attentive to this direction.

«Today we do not know whether these crypto currencies will be used in general or they will disappear. I ask my colleagues to be more attentive, speaking about their use in their states, because our markets and systems are interrelated. We must study the issue and develop a unified system,» suggested Dmitry Medvedev.