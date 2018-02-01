18:43
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan meet in narrow format

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Dushanbe with an official visit. Today, he met in narrow format with the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

«Kyrgyzstan is our close neighbor. Countries cooperate on many bilateral and regional issues. We can raise cooperation to a higher level of development,» Emomali Rahmon said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked for the invitation to visit Dushanbe with an official visit. «I am very glad that in the jubilee year I came to Tajikistan. My visit says that Kyrgyzstan is ready for further development and deepening of relations. We have the opportunity to discuss pressing issues,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic added.
