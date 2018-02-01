18:44
Preparation of power engineers for heating season assessed as unsatisfactory

Preparation of power engineers for the autumn-winter period was assessed as unsatisfactory. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

A number of deputies offered to evaluate the work as insufficient. «We need to give an objective assessment. An unsatisfactory job was conducted, information was not provided. I do not think that one of the citizens was satisfied,» Natalya Nikitenko said.

Vice Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev did not agree with such an assessment.

«A non-standard situation occurred at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, the pump had not been replaced for 27 years. And the heating season passes good in the regions. There were cases when the work was assessed as insufficient. Give people a chance, let them remedy the situation,» he said.
