EEU Prime Ministers to discuss mutual trade in Almaty

A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Almaty (Kazakhstan) on February 2. The prime ministers of the countries of the union will discuss the state of the agriculture industrial complex and mutual trade. Press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The head of the Russian government Dmitry Medvedev will chair the meeting. The prime ministers will consider the development of the integration association and the improvement of its legal and regulatory framework.

The agenda includes issues related to rules of competition in a cross-border market, cooperation in the agriculture industrial complex. It is planned to analyze the macroeconomic situation in the countries of the union and the state of mutual trade.

«An agreement on marking of goods by EEU identification means is being prepared for signing. In addition, the heads of government are expected to approve a regulation on the development, financing and implementation of interstate programs and projects in the industrial sector,» EEC commented.

The international forum «Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization» will take place the same day. The heads of governments of EEU countries, international experts, heads of state bodies of Kazakhstan, journalists of Kazakhstan and foreign media will take part in the forum.