Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 43rd place in world futsal ranking

The national team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 43rd place in the world futsal ranking. Futsalworldranking.be reported.

The ranking consists of 116 teams. The first three are Brazil (1,933 points), Spain (1,878) and Russia (1,717). The team of Kyrgyzstan has 1,047 points.

On February 1-11, the Chinese Taipei will host the Asian Championship. Rivals of Kyrgyzstan in the group stage take the following places in the ranking: Thailand (1,318 points) — 17th place, Lebanon (1,037) — 45th and Jordan (908) — 62nd place.