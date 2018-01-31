18:05
-6
USD 68.39
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.21
English

President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Tajikistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay an official visit to Dushanbe on February 1-2. Aizada Subakozhoeva, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration announced today at a briefing.

The visit will be held at the invitation of the Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon. The parties intend to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, exchange views on topical issues, and discuss delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. A number of documents are planned to be signed.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic will also meet with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament of Tajikistan.

A congratulatory telegram from Emomali Rahmon, sent on January 13, told about the visit.
link:
views: 153
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team defeats Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstanis remember heroism and bravery of Leningrad Siege survivors
Tajikistan awaits official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018
President instruct to fully staff Constitutional Chamber
President and Cabinet to fulfill election promises in 2018
Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017?
Kyrgyzstanis to have to pay environmental payment at entrance to Tajikistan
Almost 23 tons of mandarin oranges from Tajikistan detained on Kyrgyz border
Popular
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed
Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun
Smart City project. Odd investors Smart City project. Odd investors