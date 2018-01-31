President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Tajikistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay an official visit to Dushanbe on February 1-2. Aizada Subakozhoeva, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration announced today at a briefing.

The visit will be held at the invitation of the Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon. The parties intend to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, exchange views on topical issues, and discuss delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. A number of documents are planned to be signed.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic will also meet with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament of Tajikistan.

A congratulatory telegram from Emomali Rahmon, sent on January 13, told about the visit.