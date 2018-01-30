State Ecological Inspectorate starts investigation into Osh market fire

Three fire teams are still at the fire site in Osh market. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the Civil Protection Commission is to count the material damage caused by the fire.

The fire occurred this morning. About 3,500 square meters of the market were engulfed in fire.

«Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently dismantling the burnt premises. An interdepartmental commission was set up, an investigation was launched. We specify the focus and causes of the fire, the area of ​​the fire. Based on the results of the investigation, the causes will be determined,» Taalai Omurzakov, the Chief of Fire Control Department of the State Ecological and Technical Safety Inspectorate, told 24.kg news agency.