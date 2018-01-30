17:21
-6
USD 68.39
EUR 84.85
RUB 1.21
English

Reconstruction of Balykchi–Korumdu road requires other 2bln soms, officials say

Other two billion soms are needed to complete the reconstruction of Balykchi-Korumdu road. The Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov stated to the parliament deputies today.

According to him, if the finances are not allocated in 2018, then the construction of the road can drag on for five years. At least 104 kilometers of the road are subject to reconstruction.

The head of the Ministry of Transport admitted that there is a debt to the Chinese company Long Hai. It is 137 million soms. The reconstruction of the road was suspended due to indebtedness.

The 3rd World Nomad Games are planned for this autumn. Internal roads of Cholpon-Ata resort town are broken. According to the official, the Prime Minister instructed to finish the construction of the road before the World Nomad Games, but there is no money, complained Zhamshitbek Kalilov.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Transport stated that the construction of Balykchy-Korumdu highway would be completed before the end of 2018.

A year ago, workers of the Chinese construction company Long Hai announced a three-month delay in payment of wages.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Transport Ministry pays off wages to Balykchi – Korumdu road builders
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road not paid salary for 6 months
Construction of Balykchy – Korumdu road again stopped. No money
Construction of Balykchi – Korumdu road delayed because of contractor
Completion of Tamchi-Cholpon-Ata road construction requires 726.9 mln soms
Road workers, reconstructing Balykchy — Korumdu road, to get wages
Popular
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed
Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun
Smart City project. Odd investors Smart City project. Odd investors