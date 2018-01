The fire in Osh market in Bishkek was brought under control. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Related news 3,500 square meters of Osh market engulfed in flames

The ministry reminded that information about the fire on Seytek market (at the intersection of Kievskaya and Beyshenalieva Streets) was received today at 9.48 am.

An emergency operations center for extinguishing the ignition was formed.

Additional information will be provided later.

A fire had already hit Osh market in September 2012.