34 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for a day, victim reported

There were 34 fires for a day in Kyrgyzstan. One person died. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its date, six fires were recorded in Osh region, three — in Jalal-Abad, six — in Chui, in Batken — three, in Bishkek — 12, one in Talas, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions.

Mostly, the fires broke out in houses, two times firemen were putting out cars. The cause of more than ten fires was the improper connection of electric wires and installation of a chimney.

In other cases, the cause is being determined.