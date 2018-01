Kyrgyzstani Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev became the champion of Asia in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Official website of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation reported.

The competitions took place in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). Four athletes competed among the adults with purple belts in the weight category of 85 kilograms, including Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev. He had two fights: first, he defeated Boris Mantatov (Russia), and then Khusan Oyunbat (Mongolia).