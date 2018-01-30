17:22
-6
USD 68.39
EUR 84.85
RUB 1.21
English

New unit of Bishkek HPP put into operation

A new unit of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant was put into operation. The head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it carries a load of more than 250 MW, generating +88 degrees. At the system exit, the water temperature is 66-67C. «Yesterday at 2.00 pm it began to be filled with water. Only in the morning, around 4.40 am, the load was increased. The heat went into the system,» explained Aibek Kaliev.

He added that the temperature in the heating system had risen by 10 degrees. «Now it is necessary to run the water several times to normalize the overall temperature. This will take 3-4 hours. By evening, the houses of the townspeople will be supplied with heating. Previously, we could not launch a new unit, as there was not enough water even for old boilers,» said Aibek Kaliev.

Recall, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov also promised Bishkek residents that by 4 pm the heat supply would be resumed.
link:
views: 171
Print
Related
Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case over Bishkek HPP breakdown
Prime Minister promises heating in Bishkek apartments by 4.00 pm
Sapar Isakov apologizes to residents for situation in Bishkek
Nurlan Sadykov: Cold in apartments not reason to increase HPP capacity
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Who of officials, deputies lobbied for TBEA?
Bishkek Heating and Power Plant breakdown (Live)
Bishkek HPP breakdown. New HPP unit cannot generate heat
Cause of Bishkek HPP breakdown - pump failure
President demands investigation into Bishkek HPP breakdown
Parliament deputies intend to personally check breakdown site at Bishkek HPP
Popular
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed
Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun
Smart City project. Odd investors Smart City project. Odd investors