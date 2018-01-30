New unit of Bishkek HPP put into operation

A new unit of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant was put into operation. The head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it carries a load of more than 250 MW, generating +88 degrees. At the system exit, the water temperature is 66-67C. «Yesterday at 2.00 pm it began to be filled with water. Only in the morning, around 4.40 am, the load was increased. The heat went into the system,» explained Aibek Kaliev.

He added that the temperature in the heating system had risen by 10 degrees. «Now it is necessary to run the water several times to normalize the overall temperature. This will take 3-4 hours. By evening, the houses of the townspeople will be supplied with heating. Previously, we could not launch a new unit, as there was not enough water even for old boilers,» said Aibek Kaliev.

Recall, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov also promised Bishkek residents that by 4 pm the heat supply would be resumed.