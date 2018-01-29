School break in Bishkek may be extended due to HPP failure

School break may be extended in Bishkek. Bishkek City Administration informed 24.kg news agency.

The education process was temporarily suspended due to severe frosts from January 26 through January 30 in schools throughout Kyrgyzstan. Classes should resume on January 31.

However, since January 26, the capital has problem with heating due to HPP breakdown. Officials still do not know when heating will be resumed.

In connection with this, the issue of extending the school break is being considered today. "We have prepared the instruction: to resume lessons only if thermal regime in the premises is resumed. Final decision will be known tomorrow," the Center for Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department informed 24.kg news agency.