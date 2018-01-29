Heavy truck from Kyrgyzstan turns over on Orenburg-Samara highway

Police officers find out the circumstances of the traffic accident that occurred on the section of the Orenburg-Samara highway in the territory of Totsky district: the truck left the road and drove into a ditch. Portal ria56.ru reported.

Police officers arrived to the scene of the traffic accident and found out that the 24-year-old resident of Kyrgyzstan, driver of DAF truck, lost control of the vehicle.

He was injured. The victim was taken to hospital, the doctors diagnosed him with brain injury and concussion. After providing the necessary assistance, the man was discharged home.

As the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, at the moment the fact of the traffic accident is being checked. Police officers find out the circumstances of the traffic accident.