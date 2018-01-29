President demands investigation into Bishkek HPP breakdown

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met today, on January 29, with the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, the presidential press service reported.

According to it, Jeenbekov listened to information about the current situation at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

Related news Another breakdown at Bishkek HPP

Sapar Isakov told about the measures taken to restore heat supply.

The President noted the correctness of the Prime Minister’s decision to conduct a thorough investigation of the reasons for the heat supply failure to the residents of the capital, draw the appropriate conclusions and bring to justice those guilty of the failure in the work of the HPP.

It is necessary to conduct a thorough analysis of the reasons for such situation at the strategic facility in order to prevent reoccurrence of the situation from now on. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«I keep this issue under control from the moment the situation arose at the HPP of the country’s capital. In the near future, the heat should be supplied to Bishkek homes in full,» the President stressed, adding that special attention should be paid to the uninterrupted heat supply of hospitals, kindergartens, schools, and other social facilities.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked the townspeople for the patience shown during this cold weather, and the workers of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, who are at work for the third day in a row and are doing their best to restore the work of the HPP.

Not only in Bishkek, but all over the country, Kyrgyzstanis should be provided with heating and electricity. All communal services should work clearly and smoothly. We need to pass this abnormal cold test. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Other breakdown occurred at Bishkek HPP. Earlier it became known that boilers could not be put into operation due to failures. SCNS and the financial police conduct inspections.