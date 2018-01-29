Bishkek HPP breakdown. Financial police starts inspection

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes is studying materials on the fact of the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Chairman of the state service Zamirbek Osmonov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, at the moment, investigative and operational activities are being conducted.

«The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov instructed the State Environmental Safety Inspectorate on January 27 to conduct a check on the fact of the breakdown at HPP. If the agency finds violations, they will hand over the materials to us. We study this fact within our competence. Financial police, for its part, also conducts operational-search activities,» Zamirbek Osmonov said.

Breakdown occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant on January 26. Townspeople complain about a drop in the temperature in the apartments, despite the energy industry employees assured that the system was gradually starting to work in its regular mode.