Another breakdown at Bishkek HPP

One more breakdown occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Electric Stations JSC informed 24.kg news agency.

Problems with the equipment arose when the boiler No. 24 was connected to the system. Tube rupture of 60 millimeters formed on the water tube. Specialists opened the covering, the damage was brought under control. Restoration of the rapture is being carried out. Damage is connected with weather conditions.

Other boiler No. 23 is being prepared for connection. The temperature of the network water is 50-60 degrees. The enhanced operation mode retains.

Earlier it became known that power specialists can not put boilers at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant into operation due to breakdowns.

Breakdown occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant on January 26. Townspeople complain about a drop in the temperature in the apartments, despite the energy industry employees assured that the system was gradually starting to work in its regular mode.