Heat supply to houses of Bishkek residents promised to be restored by 10.00 pm

The supply of heat to the houses of Bishkek residents is promised to be restored by 10.00 pm. Representatives of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant reported at a press conference.

According to the mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, force majeure occurred: old boilers were out of order, the breakdowns are being eliminated, the water inlet temperature is not more than 50 degrees. It is difficult for power engineers to answer when the situation will be resolved. According to them, it will take 6-10 hours.

Albek Ibraimov convincingly asks the townspeople to minimize the load on the power grid and not to switch on household electrical appliances when it is not necessary. Power engineers say that they are ready for the load.

A breakdown occurred the day before at the Bishkek HPP. Energy specialists decide how to restore the supply of heat to the houses of Bishkek residents. The situation is aggravated by severe frosts. Townspeople complain about a drop in temperature in the apartments. According to the weather forecast, the air temperature in Bishkek is expected to drop to −26C at night, and to −18 — in the daytime today.

The patients of the Vascular Surgery Unit of the National Hospital also complain about low temperature in wards.