15:28
-18
USD 68.39
EUR 85.25
RUB 1.23
English

Heat supply to houses of Bishkek residents promised to be restored by 10.00 pm

The supply of heat to the houses of Bishkek residents is promised to be restored by 10.00 pm. Representatives of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant reported at a press conference.

According to the mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, force majeure occurred: old boilers were out of order, the breakdowns are being eliminated, the water inlet temperature is not more than 50 degrees. It is difficult for power engineers to answer when the situation will be resolved. According to them, it will take 6-10 hours.

Albek Ibraimov convincingly asks the townspeople to minimize the load on the power grid and not to switch on household electrical appliances when it is not necessary. Power engineers say that they are ready for the load.

A breakdown occurred the day before at the Bishkek HPP. Energy specialists decide how to restore the supply of heat to the houses of Bishkek residents. The situation is aggravated by severe frosts. Townspeople complain about a drop in temperature in the apartments. According to the weather forecast, the air temperature in Bishkek is expected to drop to −26C at night, and to −18 — in the daytime today.

The patients of the Vascular Surgery Unit of the National Hospital also complain about low temperature in wards.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
Power engineers ready for possible overloads due to breakdown at Bishkek HPP
Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails
Main air pollution source in Bishkek – motor vehicles
PM instructs to reduce air pollution in Bishkek by HPP
Coal price in south of Kyrgyzstan reaches 6,000 som per ton
Kazakhstan resumes delivery of coal to Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP starts using coal from state material reserve
Bishkek HPP works as usual, repairs continue
National Energy Holding purchases not only local coal for HPP
Supreme Court upholds verdict to Aida Salyanova's spouse
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company