218 people detained for violation of Kyrgyzstan’s state border in 2017

In 2017, at least 218 people were detained for violation of the state border of Kyrgyzstan. This was stated at a meeting in the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Last year, border guards found and seized 37 weapons (9 — rifled, 28 — smoothbore). Also, 273 units of ammunition, 8 units of cold arms, one projectile and a signal pistol were seized,» the service informed.

In 2017, border guards detained smuggled goods worth more than 12.5 million soms.

The agency stressed that 642,300 soms in fines were paid to the state treasury for violation of the state border regime and the border regime, which is the best indicator in the last five years.
