Number of border incidents decreases in Kyrgyzstan

In 2017, Kyrgyzstan recorded 14 border incidents — six less than a year earlier. The Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

As noted, 10 incidents were recorded on Kyrgyz-Tajik border and four — on Kyrgyz-Uzbek.

«We face complex challenges: within the framework of Kyrgyzstan’s integration into the Eurasian Economic Union, the implementation of the roadmap will be carried out, in which a set of measures to strengthen the state border is set — the deployment of new units, their equipping with modern equipment and machinery, and the construction of checkpoints according to international standards. The fulfillment of these tasks will allow us to adequately respond to new challenges and threats and provide border security for both the republic and the whole Central Asia,» said the head of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan Ularbek Sharsheev.