Parliament deputies intend to institute Chyngyz Aitmatov Order

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiate institution of Chyngyz Aitmatov Order. Members of SDPK and Ata Meken factions made a proposal.

Kanybek Imanaliev, Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, Emil Toktoshev and Dzhanybek Bakchiev made a similar proposal earlier - they proposed to institute Chyngyz Aitmatov medal.

"Taking into account the outstanding achievements of the writer in the field of culture, education, science, literature and art, for his great contribution to the development of spiritual ties between the states, the deputies of the SDPK and Ata Meken factions came to a unanimous opinion on initiation of a new bill which will increase the status of the award to the order," the parliament members noted.