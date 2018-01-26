14:49
-15
USD 68.40
EUR 84.82
RUB 1.22
English

Parliament deputies intend to institute Chyngyz Aitmatov Order

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiate institution of Chyngyz Aitmatov Order. Members of SDPK and Ata Meken factions made a proposal.

Kanybek Imanaliev, Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, Emil Toktoshev and Dzhanybek Bakchiev made a similar proposal earlier - they proposed to institute Chyngyz Aitmatov medal.

"Taking into account the outstanding achievements of the writer in the field of culture, education, science, literature and art, for his great contribution to the development of spiritual ties between the states, the deputies of the SDPK and Ata Meken factions came to a unanimous opinion on initiation of a new bill which will increase the status of the award to the order," the parliament members noted.     
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Chingiz Aitmatov film script ready, money for filming needed
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Sheker village
Chyngyz-Ordo complex to be built in memory of Aitmatov
28 million soms to be spent on monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Moscow
Sooronbai Jeenbekov awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev Danaker Order
President opens celebrations in honor of 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
TURKSOY declares 2018 – year of Chingiz Aitmatov
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to appear in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan awards mother heroines
Kyrgyzstan prepares for 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company