14:51
-15
USD 68.40
EUR 84.82
RUB 1.22
English

Kyrgyz film Centaur released in France cinemas

The Kyrgyz film Centaur, directed by Aktan Arym Kubat, is being released in France. Producer of the film Altynay Koychumanova told with reference to the French distributor Epicentre Films.

According to her, the film will be screened in more than 30 French cinemas. Release of DVD with the movie is also planned. The director himself presents the work to the French audience during the pre-premiere tour on January 22-26.

On February 6, Centaur movie was invited to the closing ceremony of the International Festival of Asian Cinema in Vesoul. It is the oldest and largest festival of Asian cinema in Europe.
link:
views: 114
Print
Related
Jonathan Burckel: I fell in love with Kyrgyz women
Kyrgyz movies "Centaur" to be screened in Benelux countries
The French refuse to invest in Karakol
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company