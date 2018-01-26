Leaders of Central Asian countries intend to hold summit

The leaders of Central Asia will meet for the first time within the framework of the summit of the heads of the region. Previously, the presidents of five Central Asian states met informally, in a bilateral, tripartite format, within CIS, SCO, and EEU summits. Asia-Plus reported citing a source in the government of Tajikistan.

It is specified that Astana will host the first summit of the heads of Central Asia on the initiative of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in March 2018. Nursultan Nazarbayev will chair it.

The forum, according to preliminary data, is scheduled for the days of Nooruz celebration. However, the exact date has not yet been set.

According to the source, the forthcoming summit of the leaders of the region will play a key role in building up the relations of the countries of Central Asia and will launch joint implementation of new programs and projects that meet the long-term interests of the countries.

Earlier, a number of experts predicted that 2018 would be a turning point in the field of regional cooperation for the countries of Central Asia, and their leaders will gather for the first time in more than 10 years.