14:51
-15
USD 68.40
EUR 84.82
RUB 1.22
English

Budget deficit in Kyrgyzstan in 2017 amounts to 17.4 bln soms

According to the Central Treasury, Kyrgyzstan’s budget deficit in 2017 amounted to 17,388.3 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance of the country reported.

The revenues of the republican budget amounted to 134,595 billion soms, expenses — 151,983.3 billion. The deficit of the treasury was covered with a margin.

Sources of coverage of the deficit amounted to 21,679.6 billion soms, including domestic — 4,118.2 billion, external — 17,561.4 billion.

In the approved draft budget, its deficit was expected at the level of 21,444.1 billion soms, or 3.4 percent of GDP. In fact, it turned out to be less by 4,055.8 billion.
link:
views: 130
Print
Related
Budget deficit of Kyrgyzstan to reach 3.8 percent of GDP in 2018
Kyrgyzstan's budget deficit amounts to 8.6 billion soms in 2017
Ministry of Finance: balanced budget not contribute to development
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company