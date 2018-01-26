World Bank to assist in assessing effectiveness of Kyrgyz government projects

The World Bank will support the government of Kyrgyzstan in developing a methodology for assessing the effectiveness of project implementation. This was stated at the meeting of the Deputy Economy Minister Almaz Sazbakov with the World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Bolormaa Amgaabazar.

Almaz Sazbakov told that the government of the country began to develop a long-term development strategy until 2040, and the Ministry of Economy should introduce a system for assessing the effectiveness of investment projects. The World Bank will provide technical assistance in this issue.

It will consist of such components as improvement of the system of selection and evaluation of projects, monitoring of projects, preparing reports on their completion.