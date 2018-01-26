12-year-old boy killed during kok-boru game in Osh

A 12-year-old boy was killed during kok-boru game in Japalak village in the southern Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department for the southern capital reported.

A horse of one of the players hit the child.

"The tragedy occurred on January 23. The boy just watched the game. Horse hit him and he died of injuries on the way to hospital. Currently, operational-investigative actions are underway. Parents of the child refused to write a statement, referring to the fact that it was an accident, "the Internal Affairs Department reported.